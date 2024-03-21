Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, candidate for the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition, ruled out in Nuevo Laredo, “submitting” to the United States if she becomes President of Mexico.

“We will always defend a relationship of equals, never one of submission to the United States,” he warned at an electoral rally to “those on the other side of the border,” also to the administration that emerges from the presidential elections on November 5, 2024.

Thus, the candidate of the Let’s Keep Making History coalition, made up of Morena, the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist of Mexico (PVEM), opted for “building bridges” and development cooperation, “the best way to continue working and reduce migration.”

Precisely, he spoke these words at “the most important border” of Mexico, where “15 thousand tractor-trailers pass daily,” and which denotes the “very important” commercial relationship between both Governments.

“The United States could no longer live without what we export from our country,” he stressed.

The INE rejects trainers due to political affiliation

In this electoral process, the National Electoral Institute (INE) has stopped the hiring or dismissed 1,442 people who were seeking to be Electoral Supervisors (SE) or Electoral Assistant Trainers (CAE), for being affiliated with a political party; the majority were related to Morena and allies.

In recent weeks, the Complaints and Complaints Commission has stopped these people from participating in the process to recruit and train those who will be polling station officials.

Of these, 795 are affiliated with Morena; 69 to the Green Party and 44 to the Labor Party. On the opposition side, 221 are affiliated with the PRI; 175 to the PRD; 39 to the PAN and 99 to the Citizen Movement.

Yesterday the commission determined that 83 more people were discharged, having evidence that, on a preliminary basis, there was a consensual affiliation with one of the political parties.

To participate as a CAE or SE, it is a requirement that you not be a member of any political party or have actively participated in an electoral campaign in the last year prior to the dissemination of the call.

The commission’s project noted that people previously consented to their registration as political party activists.

He explained that there are original membership cards provided by the political parties designated as responsible or electronic cards endorsed as valid by the Executive Directorate of the Federal Voter Registry of the INE, which contain the citizens’ handwritten signature.

