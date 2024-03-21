“The need to have numerous specialists is important and has an impact because it can lead to an improvement in the quality of healthcare. But multidisciplinarity must not only be seen in the field of healthcare, but also in the field of clinical and basic research” These are the words of Nicola Specchio, head of Neurology of Epilepsy and Baby Jesus Movement Disorders, who spoke at the event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome, headquarters of the Adnkronos news agency. The event is part of the Adnkronos Q&A series of events, the Group’s new format.