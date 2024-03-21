The Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, reported this Thursday that the Government of Mexico has a legal strategy with which it will protect all Mexicans in Texas due to the possible entry into force of Law SB4.

“We are going to protect our fellow citizens and we have 11 consulates in Texas that have precise instructions to provide protection, support, guidance in case they face any problem. For this, we have made available a legal support system, anyone who starts to have some problem, there we are,” he said.

In today’s morning conference by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Foreign Minister Bárcena pointed out that Mexico presented an appeal called “amicus curiae” before a United States Court of Appeals to provide its opinions against that law that it described as unfair and discriminatory.

He pointed out that there is a lot of confusion because the law has not yet come into force, since it is under discussion in the appeals court.

“Where we are presenting our defense and the points of view of Mexico, and how many Mexicans there are in Texas.”

The head of the SRE recalled that 26% of the population of that state is of Mexican origin. “It’s very strong and so is the contribution we make to the Texas economy.”

He stressed that the political consensus that has been achieved with all political forces, legislators, political parties and candidates is something unprecedented for our country, “the cabinet is all acting together against this unjust, discriminatory law.”

