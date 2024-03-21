The heat begins and with it the craving for a refreshing drink. In this note there will be no healthy recommendation to hydrate, but surely some of the high temperatures can be alleviated with one of the members of the Taste Atlas cocktail list. Whether you are looking for an option with or without alcohol, these two drinks with Jalisco origins are the most popular in the world.

The competition categories are as follows: “Alcoholic Mixed Cocktails” and “Non-Alcoholic Cocktails”. In both lists, the number one position is occupied by drinks originating from Mexico. Although in the non-alcoholic option there is a bit of a catch. This is the famous Sangrita, which is said to be used as a palate cleanser when drinking pure tequila. Even in the representative photo, the Taste Atlas platform uses two caballitos, one for the sangrita and one for the tequila.

Sangrita is made up of hot sauce, ground chili and citrus juices, all topped with salt and pepper. Then, this drink saturated with flavors overwhelms the taste buds and then you can be surprised by the delicacy of tequila.

Now, if your thirst is a little closer to bad, what you could have is a margarita. This tequila-based drink is the most popular cocktail in the world according to Taste Atlas. It is usually made up of Contreau, lemon juice and tequila. These ingredients are cooled with ice and then distilled or, depending on preference, they can be served ground as a kind of frappé. It is served with a ring caramelized with lemon and which is usually surrounded by salt and sugar in such a way that in each sip you can taste Did you fancy the combination of flavors?

OB

