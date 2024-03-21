Small stop for the program: here’s why

Bad news for all the faithful viewers of Men and Women. Over the last few hours, an indiscretion has emerged according to which the program produced and hosted by Maria De Filippi will not be broadcast tomorrow, Friday 22 March. Let’s find out together the reason that pushed Mediaset leaders to make this decision.

Men and Women, the program will not be broadcast on Friday 22 March. The news was made public a few hours ago and came as a real cold shower for the program’s faithful viewers. Many are now wondering why the program stopped and what will be broadcast in its place. Well, let’s find out together!

Men and Women stops for a day: here’s why and what will be broadcast in its place

Why won’t Men and Women air on Friday 22 March? The answer to this question lies in the fact that the evening show of Amici di Maria De Filippi finally begins on Saturday 23 March. For this reason, therefore, on Friday 22 March, instead of Men and Women, a special dedicated to the talent show will be broadcast.

But when will one of Italy’s most beloved programs return to the air? Loyal viewers of Men and Women can rest assured, since we could tune in to Canale 5 again on Monday 25 March. So it seems that we should wait a little longer to see Brando’s choice. We remember that the tronista, after a long journey, made the choice of him and decided to leave the program with Raffaella. According to the latest previews, it seems that the new host of the program, Daniele, has decided to have Beatriz call back by proposing to start a meeting.