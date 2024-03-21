Francesca Reggiani returns to the stage at the Ambra Jovinelli Theater in Rome, on 26 and 27 March, with her new show “Spettacolare (voce del verbo)”, where the actress will alternate the live monologue with video inserts and will propose repertoire masks but also new characters: starting with the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein in a double interview. However, the show is also an analysis of contemporary society and issues relating to love, life and feelings. Therefore on stage also a Reggiani-Maria De Filippi, but also a Patty Pravo, emblem of the diktat of eternal youth.