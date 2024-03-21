After the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE) of the Ministry of Health of the federal government detected a case of measles in Mexico City on March 14, there was a need to understand how to prevent this highly contagious disease.

The case was initially detected in the international health office of the public health services of Mexico City, and it involved a four-year-old child who arrived at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) from London.

Therefore, after being identified, the rapid response protocol was immediately activated with the public health services of Mexico City. However, this incident raises several questions about the effectiveness of prevention measures and the importance of vaccination to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

According to the Mayo Clinic, measles is a childhood viral infection that, while once common, can now be prevented through vaccination. Although vaccination has significantly reduced mortality rates, measles still poses a threat, being responsible for more than 200,000 deaths annually worldwide, mainly in children.

Measles is easily transmitted from person to person. An infected person can spread the virus for about eight days, starting four days before the rash appears and continuing for four more days.

According to the same site, measles is a disease caused by a virus found in the nose and throat of an infected child or adult. “When a person with measles coughs, sneezes, or talks, the infected droplets disperse into the air, where other people can inhale them. The infected droplets can remain in the air for about an hour.”

Vaccination is the best way to prevent measles. In Mexico, it is recommended that children receive two doses of the vaccine: the first at twelve months of age and the second at age 6 or upon entering primary school.

Adults should also make sure they are vaccinated, especially those who did not receive both doses during childhood.

The measles vaccine is available at IMSS clinics. It is important to note that it should not be administered during the first trimester of pregnancy. If you had measles during childhood or adolescence, you may not need to get vaccinated again.

Vaccination is essential to protect oneself and the community against measles. Keeping vaccinations up to date is a key preventative measure to combat this highly contagious and potentially serious disease.

