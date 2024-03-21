At the age of nineteen, 3FM DJ Mai Verbidge went to Tokyo to sing in a J-pop group. J-pop is the Japanese equivalent of South Korean K-pop. Things went well, but a year later she returned disappointed. Homesickness. Verbius: “When I lived there, I realized how Dutch I am.” While her Japanese mother raised her in the village of Hoogmeid in South Holland on a constant diet of Japanese television and culture. “My Dutch father sells windmills, my brother Kai is a figure skater – you can’t get more Dutch. But yes, my brother and I were the only Asian children in the village. They brought us rice dumplings in our lunch box.”

Mai Verbidge is still a big fan of Japanese and South Korean pop music. K-pop and J-pop are becoming increasingly popular in the West. Next month, bands such as Ateez, The Rose, Le Sserafim will perform at the prestigious American festival Coachella. Verbidge: “It’s good that Ian and Pete now also listen to Blackpink, although they don’t recognize the language. Perhaps this popularity will spark more interest in Asian cultures. Just like anime lovers take Japanese lessons.”

Read also: From Mr. Cheng to Usha: when they tell you on TV that you’re not really Dutch

On Monday, the UvA and Fontys Tilburg published a study showing that a third of Dutch people with Asian roots experience discrimination. “Asians” here is a collective name for a very broad group of Dutch people whose roots come from East and Southeast Asia, mainly China, Japan, Korea and Vietnam. But also, for example, for the Chinese and Javanese from Suriname and the Antilles, as well as the inhabitants of the Indian archipelago. The fact that Minister Carien Van Gennip (Social Affairs, CDA) commissioned this study is closely linked to the emancipation of the Asian Dutch, which has been going on for several years. The debate on racism includes influential figures such as Hui-Hui Pan (Pan Asian Collective) and Pete Wu (Banana Generation).

Awareness

This emancipation is also reflected in the culture through theater productions such as The Banana Generation (based on the book by Pete Vu) and Nhung Unmasks Himself by Nhung Dam. Documentaries such as Rusmarin Wind’s Hanky ​​Panky Goodbye and Kelly-Cian van Binsbergen’s De Afhaalchinees have appeared on television. To raise awareness about the Asian Dutch, Rui Jun Luong of Asian Raisins created an Asian edition of the game “Who Am I?” In this way, Luong wants to playfully help players get rid of the prejudice that all Asians are alike.

Emancipation is broader: Asian presence in Western popular culture is also increasing. Japan has been one of the leaders in gaming since 1985. China is now cautiously entering the global market with the game Black Myth: Wukong. In addition, you have a long-standing popularity of Japanese comics (manga) and animated films (anime). Asian feature films have become mainstream. Netflix’s biggest hit of all time is the South Korean series The Squid Game.

K-pop on piano

Vietnamese-Dutch Kevin Quang Doan from Almere had a popular YouTube channel where he played K-pop hits on the piano with tutorials and sometimes Korean noodles in between. His videos have been viewed several million times. According to him, he was once recognized in Hong Kong. He also once held a meeting in Vietnam.

When Doane launched his YouTube channel Ikkikevin Studios (“Be Nicee, Eat Riise”), there was little attention to K-Pop in the Netherlands. Everything is different now. Music stores have tables with CDs of Korean boy and girl groups, packaged in attractive boxes with photos and other accessories. Doan is no longer on YouTube. He now works for the Dutch Central Bank and has founded a dedicated fund aimed at “connecting the Asian community with the rest of the Netherlands.” On Valentine’s Day, the platform organized a speed dating event with Asian men “to combat the stigma that they are unattractive.”

Doan: “Naturally you hope that movies and TV shows like Squid Game will lead to more open attitudes towards Asians. Last week I checked tickets as a volunteer at the Cinemasia film festival in Amsterdam. Then I heard from guests from Holland: we knew nothing about it, it’s nice to hear different stories.”

Happy Palace

“If you jump over the one-centimeter barrier of subtitles, you will be exposed to many amazing films,” director Bong Joon Ho said when he won an Oscar for Parasite in 2020. The focus on Asian films is consistent with a broader trend among consumers of Western culture to pay more attention to non-Western pop culture.

In terms of TV series and films, on the one hand you have productions that came from Asia itself and more or less accidentally gained popularity in the West, such as Squid’s Game and Parasite, two dark satires of the rigid South Korean class system. You also have Western productions with Asian influences, such as the predominantly Chinese film Everything Everywhere at Once or the new series Shogun, which is set in seventeenth-century Japan. American fight films such as John Wick 4 and Tarantino’s Kill Bill are loosely based on the Asian fight films that have been popular in the West since the 1970s.

The new Dutch TV movie The Happy Palace is also such a hybrid. The story of a brother and sister who return to their parents’ traditional restaurant features a predominantly Asian-Dutch cast and crew. The film takes place in a setting familiar to white viewers: a Chinese-Indian restaurant. Director Nicole van Kilsdonk also plays with Chinese stereotypes, which may lower the threshold for white viewers.

Role models

Increasing the presence of Asians in pop culture is a sign of emancipation, but of course does not automatically lead to a decrease in anti-Asian hatred. After all, white love of African-American music went hand in hand with anti-Black racism for a century. Interest in Asian cultures usually remains on the surface. What’s more, says Mai Verbidge, some foods themselves can contribute to stereotypical images of Asians. She points out the violent nature of the anime. Those looking to cater to the white Western market may also be more likely to appeal to recognizable stereotypes, such as those of the kung fu fighter. Writer Pete Wu previously told the NRC: “Growing up I was associated with Bruce Lee, and I’m not a fighter at all.”

Movies, games, and music do help Western Asians identify more with pop culture. Having role models—heroes to look up to—is important for children growing up. Malaysian-Chinese actress Michelle Yeoh said in 2023 when she won an Oscar for her role in Everything, Everywhere, At Once: “I dedicate this award to all the boys and girls who look like me.” As documentary filmmaker Kelly-Kian van Binsbergen says of The Happy Palace: “If I had watched Dutch films like this as a child, I would have felt less lonely and insecure in the world of television.”

Share Write to the editor