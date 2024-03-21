And you know, when someone in Formula 1 says something, it usually happens the other way around.

As mentioned in a previous article today; To enjoy Formula 1 this season you need to be close to the track. This is where it happens. This is the event about which we are writing this article. Max Verstappen said something…

And not just anything. He said that he wants to stay at Red Bull and that he is extremely flattered by the interest from Mercedes, but he just wants to see out the end of his contract. As it should be, he, of course, will not shout that he is leaving now.

Max Verstappen remains at Red Bull

His contract runs until 2028, and the three-time world champion’s intentions are clear. But there is something else that surprised us. And this is the last sentence of the interview. And it happened as follows.

“Nothing else will change from my side,” he said of Mercedes’ interest. “It doesn’t affect me. I still intend to extend my contract with Red Bull until 2028. I don’t know what can happen next and whether I will sign a new contract.”

Do you notice too? Instead of enthusiastically declaring that he will retire from Formula 1 after 2028, as he always does, Max Verstappen now says that he does not yet know what will happen and whether he will sign a new agreement… So this opens opportunities for Dutch Formula 1 fans won’t have to look for a new hobby after 2028.

Anyway. So Max remains at Red Bull. He says. We’re curious to see how a black jumpsuit will look on him next year…

