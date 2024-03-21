“I didn’t feel well, I don’t know what’s wrong with me”: the words of Matteo Berrettini after his illness on the pitch in Miami

During the first round match of the Master1000 in Miami yesterday, the Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini felt faint and was about to faint. Initially it was thought and said that the malaise was due to the weather conditions in Florida, but the reality, as declared by the Roman champion himself, is different. What the champion said.

The hard court tennis season is almost over. It will be at the end of the Miami master1000 tournament which is currently taking place in Florida. Also on the board was Matteo Berrettini, who after a period that was anything but simple, made up of long absences for unspecified reasons, had returned to enchant with his services in recent weeks.

Yesterday he was playing in the first round of the tournament and in front of him was the British legend Andy Murray. After a first set played very well and won, the Roman tennis player was busy in the second, but something went wrong. As he was about to throw the ball in the air and hit it, he fainted. He almost collapsed to the ground, but supported himself with his racket and then, with difficulty, reached his bench where he sat down and was helped by the doctors.

After a few minutes, spent hydrating and taking supplements, he returned to the field regularly but with less brilliance. So much so that in the end he had to surrender to Murray’s blows.

But what happened to Matteo? Initially it was thought that the ‘near fainting’ was due to the high temperatures and humidity of Florida, but the reality apparently was different. The Roman champion himself explained it in the interview given to Sky:

I think the performance was quite good despite everything. I haven’t felt well since this morning, I woke up feeling strange. I’m not sure what I have, I’m very weak, I haven’t eaten practically anything. But I’ve already told myself this in the past, too many things have happened, so the thought of not taking the field wasn’t even possible.