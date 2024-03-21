Rome, March 21, 2024 – The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, today visited the Punto Luce delle Arti Children’s Rescue Center in Ostia Ponente, where he was welcomed by the children and teenagers who attend Punto Luce, as well as some students and teachers of the CIOFS FP Vocational Training Center. Lazio ETS and Istituto Comprensivo Via Giuliano da Sangallo, which regularly collaborate with the educational center. It was the girls and boys who accompanied the President during his visit to the center, particularly in areas dedicated to inviting reading, music, comics and handicraft workshops, before stopping in the hall for the final meeting.

Here children, girls and young people intervened, telling the Head of State their stories, experiences, desires and aspirations for a fairer present and future, with greater opportunities, overcoming the obstacles of territorial and social inequality, starting with the rights enshrined in our Constitution. guarantees them. As Francis stated, “It would be good, Mr. President, if every child could achieve his dream without giving up because he couldn’t afford it.” This was supported by little Azzurra, who expressed the desire that “every child has a place where he can grow up and feel good and safe, with someone who will take care of him.” And again, 18-year-old Sofia, who was born in Argentina, has lived in our country for 9 years and feels like an Italian, commented. : “Living in Italy was one of the best opportunities my parents could give me, although it was not always easy… but I learned to embrace my differences, which make me unique, like each of us.” Finally, Simone emphasized that “the voice of young people is fundamental to changing a place from below” and that “to look not only at the present, but also at the future of places, it is necessary to plan together with those who live in these places every day, how We”.

“Today’s visit demonstrates the great attention that President Mattarella places on listening to the little ones. This is a particularly important signal here in Ostia Ponente, where, despite thousands of difficulties, boys and girls are participating in a project to transform the area, enriching it with opportunities for childhood and youth, together with many other civic initiatives of Save the Children and with the cooperation of local institutions “said Claudio Tesauro, president of Save the Children Italy. “This visit honors us and takes on special significance for us, given that this year marks 10 years since Save the Children introduced the theme of “educational poverty” in Italy and gave birth to the Punti Luce network, emerging educational centers. in the most disadvantaged areas to offer all children, girls and adolescents the opportunity to learn, compare themselves with others, experiment and let their talents flourish. Urban suburbs, where families with children are concentrated, often do not offer enough space, stimulation and opportunities for growth, increasing isolation and marginalization. However, in these environments we meet girls and boys full of resources and talents, and we believe it is important to build confidence in their abilities and specifically encourage their aspirations for the future. And this is only possible thanks to major investments in the formal and non-formal education system, which is crucial for the future of our country,” concludes Claudio Tesauro.

In 2014, Save the Children decided to intervene in the fight against educational poverty in Italy by creating, in collaboration with a network of local partners, Light Points, high educational intensity spaces that spring up in disadvantaged areas without any services and that offer free higher education. opportunities for children, girls and teenagers. Currently there are 26 of them in 15 regions: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Piedmont, Apulia, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany, Veneto.

At Light Points, children and families can take advantage of a variety of free activities, including learning support, art and music workshops, reading promotion, access to new technology, games and physical activity. The premises also offer parenting support courses, as well as legal, psychological and pediatric consultations. Children are the protagonists around whom the entire activity revolves, which begins with their active listening and is periodically restructured to include activities that interest them. In addition, educational skills, individualized educational plans for children and adolescents living in certified economic hardship are offered, which include, for example, purchasing books and school kits, enrolling in sports or music courses, participating in summer camps and other educational activities. types of activities that minors are especially prone to.

From 2014 to today, Punti Luce has accompanied over 55,000 girls, boys and teenagers aged 6 to 17 on their journey to learn, experiment, develop and allow their abilities, talents and aspirations to flourish freely. In addition, since 2014, we have provided more than 5,655 educational gifts, and since the pandemic, we have also provided approximately 2,661 material support, of which 1,217 were tablets. Punto Luce delle Arti in Ostia, born in November 2019, is located in the Lido district of Ostia Ponente and was created in collaboration with BVLGARI. It offers a variety of cultural and artistic workshops, ranging from comics, where children create quirky illustrations, captivating stories and unique characters that come to life on digital pages, to craftsmanship, which involves creating artefacts from recyclable materials. The proposed activities, implemented in collaboration with the cooperative Santi Pietro e Paolo, are differentiated according to three age groups and change quarterly to guarantee the turnover of participants and to be able to include new activities proposed by the children themselves. From November 2019 to December 2023, Ostia Light Point served 7,937 minors (age range 6 to 17 years), 1,084 adults, and provided 51 educational skills. (source: Adnkronos, photo: quirinale.it)

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.