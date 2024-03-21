“San Camillo makes us proud and we know what difficulties you are working with. In a few months, in 2025, we could have a completely different situation. We need to decongest the departments, over 200 new hires already made in San Camillo demonstrate the attention that is paid “It’s from the president. Territorial assistance has so far been lacking, but from 2025 this system will be able to be made more efficient.” Thus Massimiliano Maselli, councilor for social inclusion and personal services of the Lazio Region, during the international conference ‘Sublobar Resections for Lung Cancer: how, when, why’ at the San Camillo Forlanini hospital.