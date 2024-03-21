Former mayor Daniel Ceballos formalized his intention to participate in the next presidential elections in Venezuela, scheduled for July 28, at the beginning of the five-day period for candidate registration. In this electoral context, Luis Eduardo Martínez, deputy, has also confirmed his participation.

In January, Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) revoked several bans that prevented certain politicians, including Ceballos, from running for public office. This review process included the case of María Corina Machado, opposition leader, whose restriction, however, was confirmed by the court.

After registering his candidacy at the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Ceballos called on the nation to attend the polls on July 28 motivated by the desire for change, and suggested that they start the day enjoying an arepa before voting.

Who is Daniel Ceballos, the former mayor seeking the presidency of Venezuela?

Daniel Ceballos, who previously served as mayor of San Cristóbal, in the state of Táchira, is considered a member of the Voluntad Popular party, although the organization clarifies that he was separated from its ranks and that it accused him of collaborating with the Government.

Furthermore, he emphasizes that his political proposal seeks to unite the Venezuelan people and promote the reconstruction of the country, avoiding calling for protests or encouraging emigration, and focusing on the power of the vote as a means to generate change.

The former mayor was imprisoned for four and a half years accused of facilitating anti-government protests in 2014, which resulted in the deaths of 43 people due to repression throughout the national territory.

The CNE has started the registration period for presidential candidates, which will end next Monday, according to the electoral calendar. Nicolás Maduro, backed by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and current president, will seek his third consecutive term after accepting the nomination of his party.

With Machado’s continued ban from holding public office, it has yet to be defined who will represent the opposition coalition in the elections, after having previously been selected in the primaries.

US condemns detention of opponents in Venezuela

The United States condemns “the arbitrary arrests” of members of the “democratic opposition” in Venezuela and calls for their “immediate release,” said the head of US diplomacy for Latin America, Brian Nichols.

Nichols published a message on the social network

“We condemn the arbitrary detentions and arrest warrants issued today against members of the democratic opposition in Venezuela,” the text states.

