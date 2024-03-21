The most expensive penthouse in the world

Luxury real estate, the Scrooges still dream of America

The favorite destination for the search for luxury homes by Italian users with ample economic resources is the United States, which also surpasses European countries both for properties for sale and for rentals. Only Dubai, among the world’s metropolises, compares with New York among the places where our local Scrooges want to live. This is what emerges from the data of LuxuryEstate.com, the leading international real estate portal in the luxury sector and partner of Immobiliare.it, which investigated the preferences of high-spending Italians regarding the purchase and rental of prestigious properties abroad, also analyzing availability of spending and preferred type of home.

Italian Scrooges still dream of America

For Italians with very substantial budgets who want to buy or rent a luxury home outside the Peninsula, at the moment there is no match: American destinations are the most popular for 25% of those wishing to buy, while the percentage lowers to 21% for rentals.

New York remains by far the favorite city to purchase a luxury property, with more than 8% of overall searches coming from Italy, followed by Dubai (6%), which however takes first place when it comes to rent (12% of searches vs. 11.8%).

For both rentals and sales, in second and third place are two European destinations, France and Spain, but with a rather wide gap compared to first position. In the sales ranking, Spain takes second place (12% of searches) with France finishing on the lowest step of the podium (11%). But if we look at rentals, the situation is reversed, with 12% of those looking for a temporary solution, albeit a luxury one, looking beyond the Alps, while 11% prefer to look in the Iberian Peninsula.

Research data from Italy shows that there are several US cities considered very attractive by our local scrooges and destinations such as Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago beat renowned European capitals such as Madrid, Berlin, Athens and Vienna in terms of demand volumes. Paris and London themselves, the two favorite cities in the Old Continent, in third and fourth position after New York and Dubai, collect around 5% of the total searches in both the sales and rental sectors.

What is the budget of Italians looking for a luxury property abroad?

Starting from the price ranges set in the searches, 28% of those willing to spend over 30 million euros to buy a luxury home are looking in the United Arab Emirates. 22.4% point to the United Kingdom and 16% to the United States. Going further down the ranking, we find the neighboring Principality of Monaco, with 14.8% of searches above 30 million.

By lowering the budget – although still in the millions – in the Principality of Monaco, in Switzerland and in Spain, searches for mansions with costs ranging between 5 and 10 million prevail, while in Austria and Greece there is no willingness to go beyond one million .

The most desired homes

Finally, looking at the most searched types of properties, the luxury apartment wins above all, both for rent and for sale, in France, Switzerland, the Principality of Monaco and the United Kingdom.

A clear preference emerges for luxury villas, however, in Greece (70% of purchase searches, 60% for rentals) and in Spain (51% and 47% respectively), typical holiday destinations.

However, the cases of the United States and the United Arab Emirates are particular, as they present a distinction in search preferences between rent and purchase. While apartments always come first when it comes to renting, the majority of high-spending Italians (41% in the Emirates, 35% in the USA) focus on villas when it comes to purchasing.