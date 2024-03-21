Mexico is not only close to witnessing the Total Solar Eclipse, a phenomenon that occurs every 300 years, but there will also be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, which will appear during the early hours of the last Monday in March.

During this eclipse the Moon passes through the Earth’s penumbra and this is the area of ​​partial shadow that forms when our planet partially blocks the Sun’s light. In this case, the Moon will darken slightly, but not completely.

When and at what time can it be seen in Mexico?

Although in general terms, the eclipse will begin on March 24 at 11:43 p.m., its maximum point will be at 3:12 a.m. on Monday, March 25, and in this way it would be offering around five hours of astronomical spectacle to all those lovers of this type of events.

The eclipse will be visible from some areas of Mexico. You won’t need telescopes or binoculars to enjoy it, but if you have them, they can help you get a more detailed view. And so that you can enjoy this Lunar Eclipse in a more comfortable way, below we share with you a list of tips that you could take into account.

Recommendations to see the Lunar Eclipse

Find a spot with a clear view of the eastern sky. Stay away from bright lights. Let your eyes adjust to the darkness for a few minutes before the eclipse. If you have telescopes or binoculars, use them to get a better view.

It is important to note that this eclipse is the prelude to the next Annular Solar Eclipse that will occur on April 8, so do not miss the opportunity to marvel at this cosmic event.

