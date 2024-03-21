Ita-Lufthansa, the agreement falls through? The European Commission opposes the wedding

New complications for Lufthansa’s entry into the capital of Ita. The agreement between the two airlines would see the German company purchase 41% of the former Alitalia through a capital increase of 325 million euros, but according to the EU, competition laws would be broken.

In detail, the European Commission sent the Mef – 100% owner of Ita – and Lufthansa a “statement of objections” containing all the doubts that would arise from the agreement. According to the EU, in fact, there could be a possible reduction in competition on routes to and from Italy, with the risk that ticket prices could increase in the long term.

As reported by Milano Finanza, the Commission has identified 39 airline routes along which the new company would acquire a dominant position, that is, it would have almost total control, violating, as mentioned, European competition laws.

A strong turbulence, therefore, which will have to be resolved by Lufthansa and the MEF by responding to the objections of the EU Commission, but which does not exclude, in the most extreme case, a cancellation of the wedding. An event already planned by the Mef which, as Milano Finanza writes, is moving to find alternative investors.