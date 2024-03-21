Forget the Lotus of decades past. Since the British compact sports car brand is under the wing of Geely, the plans are different. Lotus is set to become the luxury brand within the group, surpassing Volvo, Polestar and Zeekr. Of course, this also includes the ability to personalize to suit the needs of the wealthy.

From cool color to disposable

The result was star-studded: Lotus created a bespoke department. This is a strong expression for a special department that deals with far-reaching personalization or creation of unique products for wealthy clients. This is a trick we already know from, say, Ferrari, Bentley, Rolls-Rocye and McLaren.

Lotus already calls the department – wince purist – Lotus Chapman Bespoke and talks about three levels. First of all, this is “Tailor-made”, where you can equip, say, Eletre, Evia or Emeya with unique colors and materials. In addition, the department will also handle limited editions of existing and future models. It’s called “Collection”. Finally, you can also simply order a unique model from the brand. A completely unique car with a body completely customized to your wishes. It is not yet entirely clear whether the richest of the earth are ready to rush towards Lotus for a unique car. Although with Geely, of course, everything can go quickly…