Losing presidential candidate Anies Baswedan filed a case in Indonesia’s Constitutional Court on Thursday objecting to last month’s elections. This was reported by the daily newspaper The Jakarta Post. The son of outgoing President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is guilty of interfering in the election campaign of Prabowo Subianto, who was officially declared the winner by the election commission on Wednesday, Anies said. The current government has already rejected Áñez’s claims.

Anies’ legal team says they have evidence that the Jokowi government provided financial support to Prabowo. In key constituencies, voters would also receive rice, fertilizer and money, among other things. Anies also disagrees that Jokowi’s son Gibran Rakabuming was even a candidate for Prabowo’s vice-president position due to his fame and therefore influence.

Usman Hamid, chairman of Amnesty International Indonesia, called the elections “the most unfair since the fall of Suharto.” He said there were “numerous observations and suspicions of bribery and political maneuvering in favor of Prabowo.” He called Gibran’s support “questionable.”

Even before the elections, there were already several suspicions of bribery and political maneuvering in favor of Prabowo. There were several protests on the eve of the elections. Anis and Ganjar Pranowo, another losing candidate, have already reported intimidation and manipulation of voters by demanding their votes for Prabowo in exchange for helping the poor.

