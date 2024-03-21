Workers in Mexico have a rest day, for the most part, on Sunday, this is a tradition that dates back to ancient times and has been adapted to the current work culture.

However, many workers and employers wonder if it is mandatory for Sunday to be the day of rest, and today we resolve this question.

The Federal Labor Law (LFT), the highest labor regulation in Mexico, does not establish that it is mandatory for employers to give Sunday as a day of rest, simply that it must be a day of the week.

However, what it does establish is that workers who work on Sunday must receive the “Sunday Premium”, which is an economic stimulus for those who work on this day.

The Sunday bonus is 25% of the worker’s daily salary, an amount that is added to their salary for that day. This payment must be declared and itemized on the employee’s payroll, showing the calculation of the daily salary.

Employers must comply with paying this labor obligation for those who work on the seventh day of the week, since it cannot be denied under any circumstances.

