The number of days of rest for years worked represents information of great relevance for workers and to clarify this it is necessary to consult the Federal Labor Law (LFT), which provides indications regarding this important question for many employees in Mexico.

Vacations are part of the fundamental rights of workers because they are one of the main job benefits. This time of rest is used to promote family coexistence, as well as the emotional and physical well-being of people.

It is important to remember that just last year a new reform was approved in the LFT in which a minimum amount of vacation time was established for workers who had completed one year within a company.

What is the number of vacation days that corresponds to you?

Article 81 of the Federal Labor Law indicates that vacations must be granted during the six months following completion of one year of service with a company. You will immediately be able to know the amount that corresponds to the years worked:

Year 1: 12 days Year 2: 14 days Year 3: 16 days Year 4: 18 days Year 5: 20 days From 6 to 10 years: 22 days From 11 to 15 years: 24 days From 16 to 20 years: 26 days From 21 to 25 years: 28 days From 26 to 30 years: 30 days

