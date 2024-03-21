Latina, March 21, 2024 – The municipal administration met this morning with the young people who have taken part in the “Journey of Memory” in recent days to reflect a little on the topic of the Fuabe tragedy and the exodus of the Dalmatian Julians.

From the secondary schools “Emma Castelnuovo”, “Vito Fabiano”, “Alessandro Volta” and “Giuseppe Giuliano”, a group of 24 students and teachers Francesca Rossi, Sara Pampena, Francesco Mollo and Maria Teresa Bernardini were accepted into the class council of Mayor Matilda Celentano , councilors Andrea Chiarato and Francesca Tesone, as well as city councilors Vincenzo Valletta, Cesare Bruni and Mario Faticoni, who participated in the “Journey of Memory”. The meeting was attended by Professors Ascenzo Vinciguerra and Gennaro Guarino, respectively directors of the Vito Fabiano and Alessandro Volota Institutes, Piero Simoneschi, Vice President of the National Association of Venice Giulia and Dalmatia, and Matteo Sicconi, President of the Provincial Association. Anvgd committee – lat.

“Leaving the history books and going to places of pain,” said the mayor, “is an experience that more than any other achieves the goal of knowledge and awareness. And I say this with full knowledge of the facts, because I too was in Basowitz and Auschwitz. In both cases it was a powerful and difficult experience that will stay with me for the rest of my life, and I’m sure you can say the same too.”

The first citizen, before giving the floor to the students, recalled the stages of the “Journey of Memory”, for which the municipality of Latina contributed to increase the participation of students: “24 students took part in the initiative, stop at Basovizza Foiba also in Trieste, reflecting on the reunification of the city with Italy 70 years ago, in Fiume and Pole, which remained outside the Italian border, in the Padriciano refugee reception center, in the San Sabba rice mill and in the 18″ warehouse.

And it was in these places that the young people present in the council chamber wanted to share their experiences, reading an account, or rather a kind of diary of a journey of memory, to promote recollection of the drama of phobia and border. land.

“We believe that Journeys of Memory, as well as Journeys of Memory, respectively, to remember the victims of Foibe and the victims of the Holocaust, make an important contribution to knowledge and awareness of the enormous tragedies experienced in the last century,” said council members Chiarato and Tesone, respectively, with mandates for youth policy and public education, who, together with the mayor, confirmed the willingness of the municipal administration to allocate a contribution for the next year to facilitate the participation of students in trips to Bosowitz and Auschwitz.

During the meeting in the council chambers, the mayor, councilors and city councilors thanked the children, emphasizing the seriousness with which they approached the themes of Journey of Memory, the teachers and school leaders who joined the initiative, and the school staff. and municipal agencies who monitored the process to ensure everything was successful.

The event in the municipality ended with the presentation of small gifts: the mayor of Celentano presented the representatives of the four integrated institutions with the book “Exodus to Latina – the forgotten history of the Giuliano-Dalmatians” by Angelo Francesco Orsini; Mr. Sicconi, Vice President of Anvgd, honored the teachers with the text “Nazario Sauro, son of Istria, hero of Italy” by Emanuele Merlino and Marco Trecalli. Municipal administrators gave all the children photographs as souvenirs of the trip they took last week.

Tomorrow, March 21, another 26 children with five teachers from the comprehensive schools “Fresotti-Corradini”, “Emma Castelnuovo”, “Alessandro Volta” and “Giovanni Sina” will go on a journey of memory to Auschwitz. Also in this case, the school groups will be supported by a municipal delegation consisting of Councilor Chiarato and Councilors Giuseppe Coriddi, Claudio Di Matteo, Serena Baccini and Simone Mulet.

“We can proudly say that this administration,” concluded Mayor Celentano, “has contributed to the opportunity for 50 students to embark on a journey of knowledge and awareness of something that should never happen again.”

