Do you want to become the owner of this elegant sedan? It’s a shame, 20 years ago Kia should have been a little bigger.

For the average car buyer, the developments from Hyundai and Kia are great news. Once simple cars are now truly great cars with bold styling and sometimes even good powertrains. For car enthusiasts, Kia is in a difficult position. Because no matter how salt-free Kias are, it’s no fun. Now that Kias are no longer salt-free, the environmental pressures are getting nasty. Let’s put it this way: for true car enthusiasts who don’t understand electric vehicles, the N badge for Hyundai only made sense for one generation of the i30 N.

Sedans

What about the fact that Kia almost exclusively produces crossovers, at least in Europe? Back when we still had Rio, Clarus, Mentor, Magentis, Sephia and Shuma to choose from, you didn’t really need any of them. Now that Kia has really cool designs, there are no more sedans. We’re getting a case of “what if” with news from Kia in the US about the new K4.

Kia K4

This is Kia’s third new sedan, as they designate all their “regular” cars with a “K” and a number. The K5 is what we used to call the Optima, and the K3 is the three singing women, which in this case will be the sedan version of the Ceed. The fact that there is a gap between these two models sounds far-fetched, but as we just said, Kia previously had a lineup full of sedans. This car answers the question “what would a Kia Mentor look like in 2024?” (which no one suggested)

Kia also uses its “look first, buy later” strategy. The Kia K4 is shown using a limited number of frames. Exact specifications will come later. To quickly summarize this design: The K4 is designed in line with the Opposites United design language, so you can clearly recognize the Kia EV9 elements in the compact sedan. However, we also noticed a few things carried over from the past, such as the rear door handle on the C-pillar to allow for a special crease on the door. The interior is a little simpler, but I would still like to note the Kia logo on the steering wheel. Small and asymmetrically shifted to one corner: when was the last time you saw this?

So there’s nothing more we can do about it, but the Kia K4 is about to become a great midsize sedan for the American market.

This article about the Kia K4 is 20 years late and first appeared on Ruetir.