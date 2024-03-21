Ostia – After gold last December in Rabat (read here), at the WKF Karate Premier League stage, Matteo Avanzini repeated the podium in Antalya in Turkey (read here). In the same competition, the athlete Fiamme Gialle, who lives and trains at the Guardia di Finanza sports center in Castelporziano, in the weight +84 kg achieved an important bronze on his neck, which brings points for the world ranking.

Also competing with him are Matteo Fiore and Sofia Ferrarini.

Below is a note from Fiamme Gialle – gdf.gov.it.

The second stage of the Premier League World Championship has ended, valid for qualifying for the 2025 World Cup.

Fiamme Gialle is participating in full: Sofia Ferrarini in the 68 kg category, Matteo Fiore in the 84 kg category and Matteo Avanzini in the +84 kg category.

Let’s start on Friday with our Matteo Fiore, who found himself in an iron group: a strong Egyptian athlete and Jordan, the world team champion at the last world championship in Budapest.

Matteo gets off to a good start, beating the Egyptian with a clear score of 5:2, but is forced to concede to Giordano, who overtakes him and moves him into second place in the group.

On Saturday, Sofia’s turn finds a Spaniard, a Pole and an athlete from Hong Kong in the group.

Unfortunately, Sofia loses the first 2 matches and a good victory over Hong Kong is not enough for her to qualify from the group.

In the afternoon it is the turn of Matteo Avanzini, the youngest member of the expedition.

For him, too, a difficult group: Iran, Japan and Kazakhstan.

Matteo manages to defeat a strong Iranian athlete with a score of 3:1, loses to a Kazakhstani and achieves a real masterpiece against the Japanese: 8:0 and first place in the group, which allows him to reach the quarterfinals.

A short break and the direct elimination matches begin: in the quarterfinals Matteo meets the Croatian, already the absolute champion of Europe.

They are behind and trying to win back: 2:2, which, unfortunately, is not enough to move forward.

The Croatian passes, and also wins the remaining matches and flies into the final, again catching up with Matteo for bronze.

Final for bronze against an athlete from Curacao. A tense match that ended with a score of 5:5, another draw, which this time was awarded to our Matteo.

Bronze medal and fundamental points for the world ranking.

Well done Matteo.

One of the most challenging journeys of this season ends, and we return home with even more experience and many ideas to continue working and growing.

Congratulations to technicians Loria and Ferrarini who accompanied the boys on this trip, as well as technician Maniscalco for his continuous work on the mat.

Photo of Fiilkam