Amid speculation and conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton’s location in recent weeks, there has been the distribution of altered images of an alleged public appearance by the princess to celebrate Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom. The royal family has opted for a direct measure and has announced a vacancy for a communications assistant based at Buckingham Palace, with the aim of preventing future incidents that could negatively affect the image of the Princes of Wales.

In response to these developments, the palace has published a job offer for a communications assistant, with an annual salary of £25,642.50 (approximately €30,000), a figure that aligns with the recommendations of the Living Wage Foundation of London . This independent organization encourages employers to offer salaries that reflect the real cost of living, and thus exceed legal minimums, according to Fortune.

What are the requirements to access work in the British Royal Family?

The position offered, with a working day of 37.5 hours per week, will be linked to the office of a private secretary. It will be located at Buckingham Palace, where the team is primarily dedicated to “supporting the day-to-day activities and obligations of the King, Queen and her immediate family.” However, given that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ team operates from Kensington Palace, this role is unlikely to have a direct connection to managing the couple’s communications.

The description on the Royal Household website emphasizes: “Whether your role is during a state visit, a ceremonial event or a royal engagement, your responsibility will be to ensure that our communications always maintain interest and reach a wide audience.” range of audiences.

The successful candidate will be responsible for handling “daily media inquiries on a variety of topics, including the activities of members of the royal family.”

The job description highlights the mission of the royal communications team: “To promote the work, role, relevance and value of the royal family to a global audience.” The call adds: “The response to our work is always high profile, so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all your actions.” This reflects the importance and visibility of the role within the monarchy’s communications structure.

Royal work and benefits in the British Royal House

The position offered ranges from state trips to royal events, with the goal of ensuring that “communications consistently generate interest and reach diverse audiences,” according to the announcement.

The tasks associated with this role include the preparation of both reactive and proactive briefings, managing media access to events and royal residences, creating content for different platforms, handling media queries and supporting the organization of agendas. Looking for a candidate with “a keen sense of observation and attention to detail” as well as possessing excellent written communication skills. The person selected will need to excel at interpersonal relationships, be able to work effectively under pressure and meet tight deadlines, as well as “build trust quickly” with other team members.

Working at the Royal Household offers a “generous benefits package designed to support the employee’s well-being and life priorities,” including free workplace meals. This is an example of the institution’s commitment to the care and satisfaction of its collaborators.