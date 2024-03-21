No, famous girl group K3 will not be adding a new member. This is a preview of Kia’s new K4. Ahead of the New York Auto Show, the Korean car brand is teasing us with the design of a new sedan. At first glance, it does not seem to differ much from the brand’s new design principles. For example, he has the same angry look as many other models.

From the front it looks a lot like a giant EV9. Something else that reminds us of the Kia K4 is the Stinger. Just look at the sloping roofline. This is not the first Kia to be called K4: the brand previously produced a car with that name in China. Considering where it will be introduced, this K4 will be destined for the United States, but who knows, maybe it will also make its way to Europe.

Unknown K4 powertrain

At the front, we see a wide, thin grille flanked by pointed headlights and a large air intake underneath. We don’t know if this is intended for a fuel engine. It is not yet known what kind of motorization the Kia K4 will have. There’s no ‘EV’ in the name, so we’re guessing there’ll be a petrol engine under the hood. Regardless of whether the electric motor is supported.

In the car, you look at a screen that takes up most of the dashboard. It looks nice, but we hope that not all operations are performed through this touchscreen. We noticed a few buttons at the bottom, so maybe it’s not that bad. We should know more about K4 on March 27th.