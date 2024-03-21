loading…

Irish PM Leo Eric Varadkar, who is passionate about defending Palestine, suddenly announced he would resign. Photo/REUTERS

DUBLIN – Irish Prime Minister (PM) Leo Eric Varadkar announced on Wednesday that he would immediately resign from his post.

This sudden announcement came after Varadkar, on various occasions, fiercely defended the Palestinian people who were brutally bombarded by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

A few days earlier, he had a meeting with United States (US) President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, where Varadkar satirized America because its weapons were used by the Zionist military to massacre Gazans.

At a press conference, Varadkar said he was stepping down as Fine Gael Party president effective Wednesday.

He went on to say that he would also step down from the post of PM, known as Taoiseach, once his successor is ready to take on the role.

Ireland’s general election will be held before April 16.

Varadkar has served as Taoiseach since December 2022, and previously from 2017 to 2020.

In his farewell speech, Varadkar championed several achievements, including how Ireland has welcomed more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since the Russian invasion.

“Of course, there are some areas that have been less successful and others that have unfortunately experienced setbacks, but I hope you will forgive me if I leave it to others to point it out on a day like today. They will get a lot of air time and column space,” he said.