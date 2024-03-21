The three healthcare workers accused of having stolen valuable information from Kate Middleton’s medical records have been suspended

Some health workers at the London Clinic attempted to hack into Princess Kate’s medical records. The information, very valuable at this time, would earn the three paramedics several thousand pounds. True and false news about the princess’s health conditions have gone around the world in recent months. The hunger for details involves thousands of people and everyone is waiting for true and documented news.

suspension for three healthcare workers at the London Clinic

The princess’s abdominal surgery in the first months of the year is now certain but there is no certain information: neither on the type of operation undergone, nor on the post-operative period. There were many rumors. And there will be many more until Kate personally answers the numerous questions of her subjects and the rest of the world.

The Daily Mail published the news on the possible leak and, subsequently, on the actual suspension of the culprits. The clinic assures that the privacy of the royal house is safe and that the three individuals were immediately identified and suspended.

“There is no place in our hospital for those who intentionally betray the trust of our patients or colleagues.”

Even at the time of King Charles’ prostate operation there was talk of a leak but the management of the London Clinic firmly denied all the rumours.

The princess was immediately alerted to the possible consequences and reassured herself about the removal of the staff involved. No official comment currently from the royal family. The princess meanwhile confirms her public appearance after the Easter holidays, an occasion in which she will clarify her actual clinical conditions. She will also deny some rumors circulating about her and her family.

We wish Princess Kate a peaceful hospital stay. Fully answering all the questions that have arisen in recent months regarding the issues of the Royal family will be a difficult and tiring undertaking. Meanwhile, the culprits have been suspended and probably brought to justice.

Read also “The investigations have started” There is no peace for Kate, the Princess ends up in the crosshairs again: what happens now