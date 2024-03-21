According to the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), the hydraulic problems we face should be considered a priority for the country’s next governments, because it is a threat to citizens, since at the end of February 69% of the Mexican population suffered some type of drought.

The IMCO, given the situation, pointed out that correcting the course in water matters will be one of the main challenges that the administrations that are elected in June will face.

Due to its relevance for both economic, environmental and social development, IMCO developed a minimum agenda to address the main challenges that Mexico faces on the issue of water.

Being an area where the management of the different levels of government are fragmented, the proposals are divided between those that directly concern the Federation (both the executive and legislative branches), as well as the federal entities and the municipalities.

The proposals for the Federation seek to improve the use of water, mainly in the agricultural sector, in order to guarantee more efficient management by the National Water Commission (Conagua) and the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa).

With respect to the proposals to states and municipalities, IMCO seeks to make the availability of water more equitable to ensure distribution in all entities, in addition to strengthening and improving their infrastructure.

According to IMCO, improving water management requires an agenda that involves the three levels of government, as well as the agricultural and industrial sectors, academia and non-governmental organizations.

Water situation in Mexico

Mexico is already experiencing the negative effects of lack of water. During recent years, the central and northern regions of the country have experienced water shortages due to increased droughts in this region of the country.

The Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) recorded 8,491 droughts in 2021, of which 71% were severe (those with risk of crop losses), 26% were extreme (with greater crop losses and risk of forest fires). ) and 3% were exceptional droughts (those with total water shortages in reservoirs, streams and wells).

IMCO proposals on public policies

The Mexican State requires updating the legal and regulatory frameworks that govern water management, as well as modernizing the country’s hydraulic infrastructure. Mexico must address the water problem with data and evidence. Some of the recommendations that the IMCO details regarding public policy to address water problems at both the federal, state and municipal levels are:

Improve monitoring of water use, mainly in the livestock and agricultural sector (currently it is not based on precise measurements, but on estimates), with the aim of having data and indicators that allow for more efficient water management in the country.

Develop climate projects in the livestock and agricultural sector, through, for example, the purchase and sale of carbon credits or climate financing such as the Green Climate Fund (GCF). It is essential to develop infrastructure for water management.

Evaluate and update the delimitation of the aquifers into which the country is divided with geophysical criteria instead of geopolitical ones.

Adjust the open volumes to be concessioned for surface or groundwater extraction.

Strengthen state water planning so that rate collection is equitable with spending, in coordination with Conagua and the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

Invest in modernization and conservation of infrastructure. Mexico needs to improve its water infrastructure for more efficient management, mainly to address the problem represented by clandestine intakes and leaks.

Strengthen municipalities to improve collection and monitoring systems by the states and the Federation.

