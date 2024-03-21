The World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) Hurricane Committee has withdrawn the names “Otis” and “Dora” from the rotating list of names used to name storms over the eastern basin of the North Pacific.

The decision was made because of the death and destruction that Otis caused in the Mexican tourist city of Acapulco in October 2023, and Dora not because of direct damage, but because of the sensitivity to the name and the indirect meteorological role it has carried out in the devastating fires of Maui, Hawaii, in August 2023. In fact, the name Dora was also withdrawn from the list of names of the Atlantic basin in 1964.

Otilio and Debora will instead be used in name lists, overseen by the WMO to help communicate storm warnings and to alert people to life-threatening risks. The names are repeated every six years, unless a storm was so deadly that the name was permanently retired.

The Committee did not withdraw any Atlantic Basin names, the first time this has happened since 2014. The naming convention is just a small part of the Hurricane Committee’s life-saving work that is critical to ensuring everyone is ready for the next hurricane season. hurricanes of 2024 and to reduce the impact of these dangerous storms.

In 2023 the Atlantic basin saw 20 named storms, while the eastern Pacific basin had 17 named storms. The strongest storm of the season was Hurricane Otis, which made landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, on October 25 as a Category 5 hurricane (on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale), with sustained winds of 160 miles (260 km). timetables. Otis holds the record as the strongest hurricane to hit the eastern Pacific after undergoing rapid intensification in which wind speeds increased 115 mph in 24 hours. Fifty-one people died in Acapulco, while thirty-four were missing. According to Mexican authorities, Otis caused economic losses amounting to approximately $3.2 billion.

Dora was a long-lived hurricane that reached Category 4 intensity as it passed through portions of the Central and Eastern Pacific basins. Dora crossed the International Date Line, becoming a typhoon, before weakening and reaching the western Pacific.

The hurricane passed south of the Hawaiian Islands on August 8 and reached the international timeline on August 12, becoming a rare tropical cyclone to have crossed all three tropical cyclone basins of the Pacific Ocean and only the second to do so as a hurricane (the previous one was Hurricane John in 1994). There were no reports of damage or casualties directly caused by the hurricane. However, Dora was indirectly linked to the catastrophic wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, where winds intensified and fanned the flames.

Most active hurricane season in 2024

Tropical Storm Risk has predicted a fairly active season in 2024, about 30% higher than the average for the 1991-2020 period, and 50% higher than the 1950-2023 period. These are forecasts that always have a margin of uncertainty, obviously, but the formation of 20 storms is expected in the Atlantic, of which 9 could become hurricanes, 4 of which are intense hurricanes.

What determines a more active season than normal is mainly the anomaly of surface Atlantic temperatures, which are already 1 to 3 degrees higher than normal in the areas where storms usually form.

In 2024 the names chosen for storms over the northeast Pacific are Aletta, Bud, Carlotta, Daniel, Emilia, Fabio, Gilma, Hector, Ileana, John, Kristy, Lane, Miriam, Norman, Olivia, Paul, Rosa, Sergio, Tara, Vicente, Willa, Xavier, Yolanda, Zeke. Those from the North Atlantic will be called Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie and William.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30, while the eastern North Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to November 30.

Every year there are an average of 85 tropical cyclones around the world. Over the past 50 years they have caused a daily average of 43 deaths and $78 million in losses and have also been responsible for a third of deaths and economic losses due to weather, climate and water-related disasters, according to statistics of the WMO for the period 1970-2019. However, the death toll has fallen dramatically thanks to improvements in forecasting, warning and disaster risk reduction coordinated by the WMO’s Tropical Cyclone Programme.