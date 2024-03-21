What is the price of the dollar in the Dominican Republic? This question is asked by various citizens who are both inside and outside the Caribbean land in the face of the constant changes in the financial market. The current value of the dollar and its corresponding exchange rate have become topics of great interest for Dominicans who want to send money from the United States. For this reason, find out how much this currency is valued at in Dominican pesos and other details that may interest you.

YOU CAN SEE: Supérate Card: how to consult with CÉDULA if you access one in the Dominican Republic? | NEW LINK

How much is the dollar in the Dominican Republic?

According to the latest report from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, the exchange rate reflects that 1 dollar is equivalent to 58.8951 Dominican pesos per purchase. While the sale is at RD$59.2323, this at the close of Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Today, at Western Union, for 1 dollar you receive 58.21 Dominican pesos (DOP). Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Bonus $1,500 Consultation LINK: find out HERE how to receive the subsidy in the Dominican Republic

What is the price of the dollar in the Dominican Republic, according to Bloomberg?

According to the Bloomberg online portal, the dollar in the Dominican Republic is at 58.9660 Dominican pesos.

YOU CAN SEE: Bono a Mil 2024: NEW LINK to consult with CÉDULA the benefit of $1,000 in the Dominican Republic

How to send dollars from the United States to the Dominican Republic?

If you want to send dollars from the United States to the Dominican Republic, below we leave you a list of options so you can send your remittances:

MonitoGlobal66Western UnionRemitlyMoneyGramXoom.

YOU CAN SEE: $1,500 Bonus: what is known in the Dominican Republic about Family Support via Banreservas?

Did the dollar rise in the Dominican Republic?

When comparing the profitability data of the last week in the Dominican Republic, it is observed that the value of the US dollar has experienced an increase of 0.44%.

At the same time, in a one-year perspective, there is a cumulative increase of 8.01% in the value of this currency.

YOU CAN SEE: Family Support Bonus 2024: will they pay the 1,500 pesos in the Dominican Republic? Consultation LINK

What is the current status of the Dominican peso?

The Dominican peso (DOP) is the official currency of the Dominican Republic, whose creation dates back to 1971 after the breakup of the gold standard. Initially, it was known as ‘peso oro’ or ‘Dominican peso oro’.

In 2010, a modification was made to the Constitution to establish that “the national monetary unit is the Dominican peso.”

Subsequently, in 2017, a gradual process of replacing banknotes and coins with the old inscriptions of Dominican pesos began.

YOU CAN SEE: Bono a Mil 2024: NEW registration LINK to receive the $1,000 in the Dominican Republic

How will the Dominican peso fare in 2024?

The ‘Macroeconomic Panorama’ report, prepared by teams from the Ministries of Economy, Finance and the Central Bank, projects that both closing inflation and the average for 2024 will be 4%. In addition, nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth is estimated at 8.94%.

According to the same document, real GDP expansion is expected for this year in a range between 4.5% and 5%, with a central projection of 4.75%.