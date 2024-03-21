A measles outbreak in Eindhoven, a growing number of reports of whooping cough and four infant deaths are once again drawing attention to two “neglected” diseases. What are these diseases and how dangerous are they? Eight questions about measles and whooping cough.

1. How contagious are measles and whooping cough?

Measles is extremely contagious, much more contagious than, for example, the flu. The virus can survive for several hours in droplets in the air. Someone with measles infects twelve to eighteen others; it is contagious even before the characteristic red spots appear.

Whooping cough, an infection caused by bacteria, is also highly contagious. Oddly enough, especially at the beginning, before the typical coughing attacks begin. Whooping cough is also transmitted by airborne droplets. If one family member has whooping cough, on average 90 percent of family members will become infected if they are not protected. Yes, if you have been vaccinated or have had whooping cough in recent years.

2. How to recognize these diseases?

Measles has been included in the national vaccination program since 1976, so long that many GPs have little experience with it, wrote one on X. So how can you recognize the disease? The condition begins with fever, colds, and general malaise. Red spots appear only after three to seven days. White patches in the mouth and increased sensitivity to light may alert your GP to measles sooner.

Whooping cough is also often not noticeable at first because it begins with a simple runny nose. Barking cough and wheezing appear only after one or two weeks. Babies may become tired from coughing, making it difficult for them to drink. Both diseases have a fairly long incubation period: after infection, it takes more than a week before a person becomes ill. People with whooping cough also remain contagious for a long time, up to five weeks without antibiotics.

3. How dangerous are these diseases?

According to the RIVM, more than half of children who contract whooping cough end up in hospital. This year, four children died from whooping cough. Frequent coughing and lack of oxygen can cause brain damage. For adults, the disease is less dangerous, but not without risks. Pneumonia and a collapsed lung are a few possible complications. Coughing can even break ribs.

The risk of dying from measles in a developed country like the Netherlands is low: one in ten thousand, but measles is not harmless. In severe cases, it causes pneumonia or inflammation of the brain. The latter manifests itself only after a few years and then leads to death. Anyone who has had measles remains more susceptible to other infectious diseases for a long time.

4. What is the treatment?

There is no cure for measles. Most patients recover within a week to ten days. However, it is advisable to call your GP so that research into sources and contacts can be carried out. And patients should stay home to prevent the spread.

Whooping cough can be treated with antibiotics, although the bacteria are often gone by the time it is diagnosed. If there is a vulnerable child in the family with whooping cough, the entire family can be given antibiotics to get rid of the bacteria.

5. How well do vaccines protect?

A vaccine never fully protects everyone. But vaccinating pregnant women against whooping cough (since 2019) has ensured that nine out of ten babies exposed to the disease will not develop whooping cough. And if vaccinated children do become infected, they will become less sick. During the first year, children receive four pertussis vaccinations in a cocktail that also protects against diphtheria, tetanus and polio. When children reach four years of age and their resistance to these diseases decreases, they are given another injection.

Children do not receive the measles vaccine until they are fourteen months old, and then when they are nine years old they receive the combined mumps, measles, and rubella vaccine (abbreviated MMR). Because the measles vaccine does not protect children under one year of age as well as it does at fourteen months, the vaccine is given relatively late.

Children at increased risk of contracting measles—for example, because it comes from the environment or because they are traveling to a country with a high number of measles cases—may be vaccinated earlier. This is possible from six months, when they no longer have antibodies from their mother. Pregnant women should not get the measles vaccine because it may affect the baby. The measles vaccination works very well: after one vaccination, 95 percent of those vaccinated are protected, after two vaccinations – 99 percent.

6. Should unvaccinated adults be vaccinated?

People born before 1976 were not usually vaccinated because measles was not yet included in the national vaccination program at that time. Before 1965, there was no vaccine at all, and almost everyone got measles, which meant that people developed their own resistance. Adults who have not had measles and have not been vaccinated can still be vaccinated. Healthcare personnel can receive professional GGD vaccination to protect themselves and others.

Whooping cough has been included in the national vaccination program since 1957. Adults can also be vaccinated against whooping cough. Although they are unlikely to get whooping cough themselves, they can prevent infants and other vulnerable people from becoming infected. The Board of Health recommends that employers offer whooping cough vaccinations every five years to employees who work with young children.

7. Do vaccines have unpleasant side effects?

The whooping cough vaccine contains small, harmless pieces of whooping cough bacteria that cause the body to produce antibodies. For measles, immunity is provided by weakened viruses in the vaccine. They are still alive, but no longer cause serious illness. The vaccination may cause some pain or redness at the injection site, and you may also experience headache and drowsiness. Children sometimes get a little hungry. The MMR vaccine also sometimes causes these mild side effects. In rare cases, children experience febrile seizures about a week after an MMR injection (one in five to ten thousand). They say that you can get autism from the measles vaccine. This is based on a falsified study by a doctor who was subsequently dismissed from the profession.

8. Are the current outbreaks unusual?

At RIVM, measles outbreaks occur every ten to fifteen years, with the last major outbreak occurring ten years ago. This year the messages are coming from people from Eastern Europe who work here, as well as from schoolchildren. Traditionally, large outbreaks occur mostly in areas with low vaccination rates, but these are no longer just Christian communities.

The RIVM is particularly concerned about the high number of reports of whooping cough: now almost three hundred per week. The incidence of whooping cough peaks every two to four years, with the peak occurring in 2012. Here, too, outbreaks are no longer limited to the Bible Belt. Most reports come from the municipality of Ede, but this happens everywhere in the Netherlands.

