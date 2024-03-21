Of all these electric cars, of course, only one can become the electric car of the year!

Nothing is more polarizing than an electric car. A small part of humanity, which we can safely call “more advanced” and “perfectly intelligent,” accepts new technologies. And then there are the dinosaurs who never miss an opportunity to criticize every electric car.

People who would rather run a vibrating, polluting, ineffective cell under the guise of passion, charm, and “it’s always been this way.” Who would rather get their hands dirty and smelly by putting another squeezed out dinosaur worth 200 euros in the tank.

And this may be contradictory. But we actually like it. Because nothing creates a connection like complete disagreement with something. However? But on top of all this, a new electric car of the year was announced…

This is the new electric car of the year

The Teamsters Association has been organizing this election for some time and has come to an extremely clear conclusion regarding Electric Vehicle of the Year. This is definitely *drum roll* TESLA MODEL 3!! Elon Musk’s smallest creation has convincingly won in all areas.

Electric vehicles were judged on criteria such as range, charging speed, price (rental), number of units registered and towing weight. And when you put it all together, Tesla took home the title of electric car of the year.

A lot of this had to do with the price of the Model 3. As you know, it dropped every month or so, so you were getting a lot for your money. And yes, its ride quality was better than all comparable cars.

Oh yeah, even though Tesla crushed the competition, there were other winners. In other categories for example. In the middle segment, the Opel Corsa Electric won, and in the top segment, the Mercedes EQE topped the rating. However, Tesla scored so many points that it can truly be named the all-around electric car of the year.

Promise for next year

The elections naturally also include a forecast for next year. Which car will win then? The Business Drivers Association also sorted this out for us. They think the Volvo EX30 will be very popular next year.

But that’s it, now we congratulate the Tesla Model 3 on winning the title of “Electric Car of the Year”.

Hip.

But let’s face it: there is only one electric car that is the electric car of the year, and that is the Model Y, with prices dropping in 2023, we can confidently say that it has reinvented itself.

