Tax incentives for returning doctors: a strategy to address the healthcare workforce shortage

Italy faces a significant shortage of doctors in the National Health Service, with nearly 40,000 professionals leaving the country in search of better working conditions and higher salaries abroad over the past five years. This exodus has exacerbated the structural problems of the Italian healthcare system, highlighting the need for effective measures to incentivize the return of qualified doctors to the country.

To address this challenge, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, has proposed the adoption of a tax incentive plan similar to the one already in force for teachers and researchers. The plan provides a tax discount of up to 90% on taxes for the first five years of residence in Italy after returning from abroad. The objective is to attract at least some of the Italian doctors who have emigrated abroad, offering them a financial incentive to return to work in the national healthcare system.

The proposal is currently being evaluated by the Ministry of Economy. However, some politicians, such as Annarita Patriarca, have underlined that the financing of this initiative may not be a significant obstacle, since the doctors interested in returning may not already be tax payers in Italy. Their return, therefore, could represent a net benefit for the state’s finances.

According to recent estimates by Fnomceo (the Order of Doctors), between 2019 and 2023 around 39,000 Italian doctors left the country, with a significant increase in emigration in recent years. Reasons for this trend include the higher salaries offered abroad, with salary differences that can exceed 60,000 euros per year in some European countries such as Luxembourg, Iceland, the Netherlands and Germany.

This measure could help fill the shortage of doctors in the National Health Service and provide relief to Italian healthcare facilities, already under pressure. It remains to be seen whether this proposal will gain the necessary political support and whether it will be successfully implemented to reverse the trend of emigration of Italian doctors.