“We have expressed the position of the Lazio Region clearly: I have nothing against differentiated autonomy. I have a very strong concern: the Lazio Region has 22 billion euros of debt. So, if we have to talk about differentiated autonomy, either we they put everyone in a position to start on the same level – and so then we can measure ourselves with a new organizational capacity and also with a possibility of distribution of resources – or otherwise here we are meeting with open arms the Serie A Regions and the series B, and consequently to series A and series B health services”. This was highlighted by the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, speaking today at the Adnkronos Q&A event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’.

“It is a topic of resources and a balanced starting point for each regional administration – he explained – which takes into account the peculiarities of each Region. Lazio is not Calabria in terms of difficulty, as a challenge, as distribution of the inhabitants. There are series of elements that must be taken into consideration. So I too like the theme of differentiated autonomy. It must be said that it has now become an ideological and not a concrete theme. I see the Democratic Party as so fierce, and then the same” former regional president “Nicola Zingaretti had decided on the request for differentiated autonomy on some issues based on the criterion of historical expenditure”. We must therefore “see – reiterated Rocca – whether the starting point for all the Regions and autonomous Provinces is the same or not”.

“Yesterday I gave a speech where the small clinics gathered on the issue of the tariff nomenclature which risks penalizing them and I went there with my head held high. I told him: I know that I am not particularly loved by some because I have not renewed 27 accreditations in who refused to include their performances in the ReCup, but I equally believe in your work at community level where you respond to my programming needs”. Will there be an extension from the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci on the entry into force of the new nomenclature? “That’s what he told me, because on the other hand there is a risk of closing thousands of centers and only giving the go-ahead to large groups. And I honestly find this ungenerous.”

“On the governance of public health, which concerns the public and accredited private sector, I am quite proud of the measures we have taken after years of absence of private governance. I pay for the services, I have the responsibility to govern the entire system, including the private sector. , the equation is very simple”, he clarified.