“Today we need to adapt organizational standards to the changing health needs of citizens. And alongside this, we need to develop the health professions. In this the nursing profession essentially asks for three things: adapt the contractual component, there is a salary gap with nurses who are abroad, and this creates a competitiveness that we cannot afford. The second element is to adapt organizational standards, or how nurses work in a logic of professional evolution, and the third it is the element of training evolution. We need to adapt training with clinical master’s degrees, precisely to adapt the response to the health needs of citizens”. This was said by Pietro Giurdanella, councilor of the Central Committee of Fnopi (National Federation of orders of nursing professions) in Rome, participating in the Adnkronos Q&A event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’.