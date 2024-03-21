“The one between health and healthcare is a shared challenge in which the Fism has made a contribution regarding the protection of citizens’ health. The Fism, representing more than 192 medical-scientific societies, can significantly make its contribution in the health journey of the Italian citizen. In particular, with regard to prevention programs, in redesigning treatment paths and skills. It is no coincidence that Fism is part of the ministerial table on the revision of decree 7077 (integration of hospital and territorial standards). Furthermore, I would like to remind you of the role that Fism can have in the preparation of guidelines and good practices for the protection of the health of each Italian citizen”. Loreto Gesualdo, president of the Italian Federation of Medical-Scientific Societies (Fism), said this in Rome on the sidelines of the Adnkronos Q&A event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’.