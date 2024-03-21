“Let’s start from one fact: the resources” for public health “are not infinite, so we must use them effectively, perhaps even using new technologies, systems such as artificial intelligence, to try to reduce the distance between the Regions. Prevention must play a role a decisive ‘star’ role in the new healthcare system, because this allows us to maintain a sustainable and universal NHS. I would add that we need to focus on prevention 2.0, implement the National Vaccination Plan” because “vaccinating adults means saving resources that can be intended for areas where there is still a lot to do, such as the oncology area”. Sabrina De Camillis, Head Government Affair & Communication Gsk Italia, said this in Rome on the sidelines of the Adnkronos Q&A event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’.