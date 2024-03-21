“I believe that Ministerial Decree 77 has been carried forward with extraordinary continuity by the two different governments that worked on it: the first, the Draghi government, outlined the guide; the current government is implementing the specifications, enhancing and deepening it. The role of the Dm77 is condensed into the 4 points covered by the annexes produced by the current government: active dispensing of the drug, linked to monitoring adherence to therapy and pharmacological interactions; first-instance analyses, functional to the control of indicators of possible worsening or stabilization in patients chronic patients; possibility of carrying out telemedicine exams even in separate rooms; administration of vaccines and biological tests. The real underlying problem is the different application of the legislation at regional level, because fragmentation causes discontinuity and inefficiencies. What can help is the establishment of a shared working table between community nurses, general practitioners and pharmacists, for the identification of an efficient operational model that meets everyone’s needs”. Marco Cossolo, national president of Federfarma, said this, speaking at the Adnkronos Q&A event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’, today in Rome.