In reimagining the health sector, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of pathologies, facilitating the task of doctors and the treatment path of patients. Precisely for this reason, the fourth edition of Fattore J, a project created by Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine and the Digital World Foundation, included a creative contest, “HealthBot”, to invite young people to develop prototypes of robotic and artificial intelligence solutions for health which were presented to a jury of experts during the RomeCup 2024, underway at the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

Among the projects presented at the event dedicated to robotics and artificial intelligence, to spread innovation by connecting schools, research centers, companies, universities and institutions – explains a note – and designed to respond to the multiple needs of the health sector there are solutions to support therapeutic adherence and remember the taking of medications, such as ‘Pharmabot’ from the Istituto de Amicis Cattaneo in Rome or the ‘Smemobox’ from Fermi in Rome and projects to encourage the inclusion of people with disabilities, such as VisionAll’ of the Itis Ettore Majorana of Cassino, dedicated to those suffering from visual disabilities. There is no shortage of ideas to speed up the diagnosis of diseases such as ‘Project Bone’ of the Federico Caffè Institute in Rome which provides software capable of identifying osteoporosis early and supporting the work of doctors, or the ‘Parkinson Detector’ program of the Itis Omar from Novara who uses AI to recognize the human figure within a film and measure the angles of movement of the limbs which may be possible early indicators of Parkinson’s. Finally, a project dedicated to virtual assistance. The ‘Team Marconi’, of the Marconi institute in Nocera Inferiore, planned the creation of a virtual medical assistant that interacts with a wearable band which detects the vital parameters of patients carrying out sporting activities.

During the event the projects were evaluated by a jury composed of Alfonso Molina, director of the Mondo Digitale foundation, Michele Cornella, Business Intelligence Manager of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Italia, Massimo Walter Rivolta, researcher of the Department of Computer Science of the University of Milan and Daniela Mondatore of Cittadinanzattiva, with the aim of rewarding the most innovative technological solution with the greatest impact on patient health. The work considered most innovative was ‘Pharmabot’, the ‘Smemobox’ project came second and ‘VisionAll’ came in third place. Knowledge of the value of innovation in health is at the center of the fourth edition of ‘Fattore J’, the project promoted by Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine and the Digital World Foundation to raise young people’s awareness of scientific progress in the health field.

This year, in particular, the initiative aims to reach 5 thousand students with training activities on the topic of prevention and therapeutic innovation in the areas of oncology, HIV and mental health. To date, 300 thousand young people have been made aware of correct scientific information, of adopting responsible behavior for everyone’s health and of trusting in the progress of research and 30 thousand Italian students have been trained on empathy, respect, inclusion and trust in science. The Heath Bot contest was one of the stages of this journey dedicated to young people, to give them the opportunity to conceive and develop innovative solutions and increasingly be actors of tomorrow’s change, for a healthier world. For the development of these solutions, the students availed themselves of the support of J&J innovation and Ai experts, who supported them in the preparation of the projects both during face-to-face meetings in the new Milan headquarters of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine and during of dedicated webinars.

“Innovation – states Mario Sturion, managing director of J&J Innovative Medicine – Italy is the value that guides our actions every day. At Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, we work to pave the way for the medicine of tomorrow by developing revolutionary treatments that will transform the future of health, as we tackle some of the most complex diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. During 2023 we invested 15 billion dollars worldwide in the research and development of new treatments: for us, innovating means continuing to improve people’s life prospects and ensuring that advances in science and medicine reach everyone. For this fourth edition, as part of the RomeCup, we have planned a creative contest, ‘HealthBot’, to invite young people to develop prototypes of robotic and artificial intelligence solutions for health. With HeathBot we want male and female students to increasingly be actors of tomorrow’s change, for a healthier world.”

“Artificial intelligence – comments Federica Mazzotti, Business Transformation Director of J&J Innovative Medicine Italia – is revolutionizing the health sector, offering significant opportunities to support clinicians in the early diagnosis and personalized treatment of numerous pathologies. At J&J we contribute to creating the conditions for a society ready to welcome innovations and translate them into concrete opportunities for patients. I would like to thank all the students who participated with commitment in the HealthBot contest, demonstrating great creativity and awareness of how new technologies and AI can be implemented at the service of the medicine of the future”.

“Our experience with Fattore J was very beautiful, we saw a very fascinating kindness and helpfulness. People of different ages and working categories interact”, comment the students of the De Amicis Cattaneo Institute in Rome, authors of the “Pharma Box” project ” winner of the Healthbot award also referring to the opportunity to work together with university students.

As Mirta Michilli, general director of Fondazione Mondo Digitale, underlines: “The challenge of consilience, the convergence between different disciplines, is a cornerstone of the RomeCup. The life sciences approach has always influenced the entire event. With the first edition of the HealthBot creative contest, new to the fourth edition of Fattore J, we challenged the kids to design innovative robotics and artificial intelligence solutions on real-life tasks, starting from their health experience. Very interesting and promising project ideas have emerged with an inclusive and supportive vision of medicine.”

For Daniela Mondatore, of Cittadinanzattiva, “new technologies represent a great opportunity to contribute to greater equity in health, ensuring that a larger number of citizens have the possibility of accessing the best possible care. For this reason it is of fundamental importance to focus on initiatives such as the ‘HealthBot’ contest which not only encourage the creation of innovative solutions for well-being, but above all involve and support the new generations in looking at these new technological solutions with confidence and awareness”.