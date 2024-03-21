“We are happy to be at the Fattore J contest: we believe a lot in innovation and AI at the service of healthcare, which can truly be a change of pace in terms of access to care. In 2002 we put the right to innovation all within the European Charter of Patients’ Rights adopted by the European Council. Today, young people have an edge in putting their creativity and technological component at the service of citizens.” Said Daniela Mondatore of Cittadinanzattiva on the sidelines of the Rome Cup 2024 where Healthbot was held, the first contest to create artificial intelligence solutions in the field of health as part of the Fattore J project by Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.