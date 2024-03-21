“As Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine we are present at the Rome Cup as a partner, within our J factor project we launched the Healthbot contest where we trained high school and university students to develop technological solutions that see the use of intelligence artificial in the field of health. For J&J innovation is health and improving the quality of life of patients and training young people is very important.” Said Federica Mazzotti, Business Transformation Director Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Italia on the sidelines of the Rome Cup 2024 where Healthbot was held, the first contest to create artificial intelligence solutions in the field of health as part of Johnson & Johnson’s Fattore J project Innovative Medicines.