New hearing in the trial for the murder of Giulia Tramontano, today her sister Chiara spoke

The fourth hearing in the trial for the crime of Giulia Tramontano is currently being held. Impagnatiello, as on every occasion, is present in the courtroom, even if in his detention in the prison he is still kept under close surveillance.

The 29-year-old pregnant woman lost her life last May 27, after returning home, at the hands of her partner and father of her child. That afternoon he had an important meeting with the other woman he had been seeing for about a year.

Together they had managed to bring down his castle of lies. However, once she returned to her home, the unthinkable happened. The man allegedly hit her from behind and from her autopsy it emerged that she hit her with around 37 blows, all in her chest. Furthermore, shortly afterwards she first tried to burn her body in the bathtub and then also in the garage under the house.

Impagnatiello tried to make everyone believe that Giulia had actually disappeared, after the discussion they had over the other woman. Only several days later, framed by the agents, did he admit the truth and also had her body found.

The new hearing for Giulia Tramontano’s crime

CREDIT: RAI

Last March 7, the third hearing was held, in which they showed the chats between Giulia and the other girl and also the video of the gender reveal, in which they discovered that they were expecting little Thiago. Today, the testimony of her sister Chiara is scheduled, before her mother also spoke about her. The girl in the classroom said:



Even though I was the youngest, I was the strictest. She often confided in me, but often regretted it because I gave her harsh advice. In November 2021 I received a call from my sister, who told me that she was moving in together, but I was against it, because there was little time. He often made jokes and mocked Naples so I advised her to take him to see certain beauties.

He called me one day and tearfully showed me some pregnancy tests. I asked her if they were tears of joy and she said yes. The next day she called me again telling me that Impagnatiello didn’t like the child. She had gone to the clinic to have an abortion, but on that date he told her he had changed his mind. Giulia then decided to come to Naples to stay with us and she said that she was alone with the child, her relationship with him was nil. When she started having doubts about him cheating on her, he told her she was crazy.