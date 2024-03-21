Minutes of fright during the match, the Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini suddenly struck by fainting

Matteo Berrettini hit by a miss during the second set against Andy Murray. The Italian tennis player was preparing to start the eighth game, when he suddenly felt dizzy and fainted, immediately noticed by the numerous eyes who were following the match.

Fortunately, he managed to keep his mind focused, lost his balance and leaned on his racket. Matteo Berrettini left the pitch and sat on the bench, where he was immediately treated by doctors.

A momentary interruption, shortly after the tennis player returned to the court and resumed the set. A sudden fainting due, most likely, to the high temperatures and his long absence from tennis, for personal reasons that have not been disclosed. A dark period that forced him to take some time, his return to the field was awaited by everyone:

It all started from the body and then moved to the head, I couldn’t recharge. In moments of physical difficulty my head has always helped me. After the ankle injury at the US Open I couldn’t find my usual energy, it was as if I had exhausted it. I had to drag myself out to go to physiotherapy. I didn’t know where to hold on. I wasn’t well, both physically and mentally. I started from the basics, first of all from the pleasure of playing tennis, and I put some order inside myself.

Matteo Berrettini defeated by Andy Murray

After the defeat against Andy Murray in the first round of the Masters 1000 in Miami, the Italian tennis player explained that he felt dizzy and that, at that moment, his vision was blurred. They were frightening minutes for everyone present and for the numerous fans. Fortunately, after taking mineral salts and checking his blood pressure, he recovered and while everyone applauded him, Berrettini returned to the pitch and resumed the match.

