New statements from Alessandro Impagnatiello’s colleague in the courtroom: he said he stole money and valuables from the business

Today, the fourth hearing of the trial for the crime of Giulia Tramontano is being held, in which the only defendant is Alessandro Impagnatiello. After the 29-year-old’s sister, the barman’s colleague also spoke in the courtroom, explaining previously unpublished details about the situation.

The boy spoke about Impagnatiello saying that he had lied several times, also saying that his parents were very ill. In fact, he often used this excuse to leave work early and also to not show up. They say he also stole money and other valuables. The witness in the courtroom said:



He was at the bar and I was at the restaurant, we worked closely together. At the hotel it was well known that he had a son and that he was hiding it, even his former colleagues had told us. He always denied it, he said that he was his nephew.

He had also lied about family problems, he said that his parents were very ill in order to obtain permission and early exit. At the Four Seasons she had told us that her father was dying of cancer, her mother told us. Then he stole valuables and money, putting us in trouble too. He put everyone in difficulty.

The revelation from Alessandro Impagnatiello’s colleague about what he did on May 27: the day of the crime

From the colleague’s story, the barman was at work on May 27th and had to stay late. However, using one of his serious excuses about his mother’s condition, he managed to leave early. The boy then said about what happened:



That day Impagnatiello had to close, but he used the excuse to the boss that his mother was very ill and he urgently needed to go to her. As he leaves he is shocked, with a lost look. Shortly afterwards our colleague and Giulia came in, they were talking intensely, they stayed there for at least three hours.

The next day he came to work very unkempt. Yet that Sunday morning he had taken the trouble to bring hot croissants to his colleagues at the bar if he started talking about the new cocktails. He was tired, but more zealous than usual.