Jaden Renee Charles, a female teacher in the US, was arrested by police on charges of having sex with 12 underage boys. Photo/Jim Wells County Jail

WASHINGTON – A high school teacher in the United States (US) was arrested by police on charges of having had sex with 12 underage boys.

Jaden Renee Charles, a teacher at Agua Dulce Independent School, was arrested on Tuesday morning after being handed over by his own mother.

He was taken to court on Wednesday. After the arrest, he was terminated from his job by the school.

According to Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez, the investigation began after a student in the local district was caught with evidence of vaping marijuana.

The student was questioned, and during this investigation, law enforcement officers learned of an inappropriate relationship that Jaden Renee Charles (25) had with the student.

During the four-week investigation, Martinez said his team was able to interrogate five different male students.

He said four of the students confirmed there were inappropriate relationships, including that Charles provided THC vapes and alcohol to several students.

Investigators say there are around 12 underage boys who have been involved in inappropriate relationships with the teacher.

Martinez said a student told police she had sex with Charles at the teacher’s home. Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia also said that when Charles was arrested, she told officers she was pregnant.