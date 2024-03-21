Of course, Lewis Hamilton champions oppressed women in sport.

This is incredible. The FIA ​​only completed its investigation into its boss yesterday and the previous riot resumed. We are talking about the case of Susie Wolf, who was accused of a conflict of interest in December, but was cleared by the FIA.

It would seem that this is all over, but as we reported earlier today, this story will continue. Susie Wolff is still very upset about the issue and has now taken the FIA ​​to court.

Susie Wolf is getting support from an unexpected source, as Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about the lawsuit. What does it seem like? He is completely on Susie’s side and wholeheartedly welcomes this move.

He ruffles a few more feathers on her back, saying that he is very proud of Susie and thinks she is very brave. It sounds like he’s talking about his daughter, but Hamilton is actually talking about Susie Wolf.

Sir Lewis then slams the FIA: “There is no transparency, there is clearly no accountability and we need that. I think the fans need it. How can you trust the sport and what happens here if you don’t have that?”

So Lewis hopes that with this appointment Susie can make a difference. Ho adds, “especially for women.” And this, perhaps, is the whole point: Susie Wolf immediately took on the role of the victim by naming her gender. And Lewis, as a noble champion of diversity, is of course happy to agree.

Via: Sky Sports

