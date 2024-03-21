The luxury crisis in Asia is slowing down Gucci’s sales

East Asia has long been considered a haven of luxury, a haven of prosperity and unstoppable growth. However, in recent times, the foundations of this belief have begun to shake. Iconic brands like Gucci are facing a storm, with forecasts of a 20% slump in sales in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to a slowdown in the Asia-Pacific region. This not only represents a significant economic challenge, but also raises crucial questions about the resilience of the luxury market in one of its most vital regions.

China, once considered the driving force of this luxury locomotive, is struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic, an economic recovery which however is proceeding at a slow pace, undermined by still shaky consumer confidence and an increase in youth unemployment which has reached worrying levels. This is just one aspect of a bigger picture: in several Asian countries, saving has become a necessity, while consumers’ purchasing power has been eroded by a combination of stagnant wages and rising costs. highlighted by disappointing retail sales.

In particular, Japan, once a beacon of economic prosperity, has been forced to face a technical recession, losing its position as the world’s third largest economy. The continued weakening of the yen and slow wage growth have reduced the purchasing power of Japanese people, especially young people interested in international luxury brands.

But, all is not lost and there is still some glimmer of hope. In 2023, China’s luxury market recorded modest growth of 12%, albeit below expectations. This suggests that, despite the uncertainties, there remains an appetite for luxury that could be reawakened with the right strategies.

Faced with these challenges, luxury fashion houses are taking a proactive approach to regain ground. Gucci, for example, is betting on Asian brand ambassadors and exclusive events in Shanghai to attract consumer attention again. However, to rekindle the flame of desire for luxury in Asia, it will require more than a simple change in marketing strategy.

Sales of other Kering brands, such as Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, also decreased, albeit to a lesser extent (10%) than Guccii, where there were different reasons behind the decline. Some analysts suggest that in the fast and polarized Asian market, the change of creative director from Alessandro Michele to Sabato de Sarno may have caused a temporary “vacuum”, furthermore the latest Gucci Ancora collection was only available in stores in mid-February, limiting sales opportunities.