Grillo, unemployed in politics and theater, reorganizes his real estate assets

Giuseppe (“Beppe”) Piero Grillo brings his wife Paavin Tadijk back into the capital of the company that owns a small real estate “empire”. A few days ago, in fact, the two spouses showed up at the Apostolo & Tacchini notary office in Milan, verbalizing that last December Gestimar, then a limited company, had been transformed into a simple company (to take advantage of the tax discounts launched by the Meloni government, ed.) with a capital of 30 thousand euros and the sole shareholder, Grillo had become the company and already had 100%. On that occasion it was specified that the “new” Gestimar would have to reconstitute the plurality of shareholders within six months, failing which it would be considered dissolved and liquidation would be initiated.

Obviously Grillo has no intention of liquidating his substantial real estate holdings and so with the act of a few days ago he increased the capital of Gestimar from 30 thousand to 30 thousand 303 euros by offering the new shares to his wife, but with a premium of 10 thousand 737 euros . The wife then paid her husband 11 thousand 050 euros by bank transfer ordered from Banca Passadore, a well-known private bank operating in Liguria. So today Gestimar’s capital is held 99% by Grillo and the remaining 1% by his wife.

Gestimar is the owner of 49 cents of an office in Genoa, of a real estate complex in Genoa-Nervi (consisting of two main buildings and two accessories), of a property in Sardinia in the “Case del Golf” condominium in La Liccioli with parking space and cellar and three properties in Valtournanche (Aosta).