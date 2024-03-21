Marc Marquez’s words ahead of the Portuguese GP

After the fourth place obtained on his debut in Qatar with the Gresini team’s Ducati, Marc Marquez will try to confirm himself in the top areas of the rankings also in the next round in Portimao. A few days before the Portuguese weekend, the Spanish centaur wanted to express himself in no uncertain terms about his world championship ambitions and his sensations on the new bike.

“The ninth title is still far away, but compared to last year I have definitely made some progress, as there are three or four riders faster than me, whereas in the past there were ten. The main favorites to win remain Bagnaia and Martin, who were the fittest in the preseason and confirmed their results in Qatar. Then a Binder can come out like at Losail, I’m sure Acosta will do very well. In addition, there will also be other riders who will be competitive during the season like Bastianini and my brother Alex” began the Spanish centaur as reported by the quotes on “Corsedimoto”.

“I had a lot of injuries for four years, now I’ve been injury-free for six months and it’s already a record for me. This continuity is allowing me to work better from a physical and mental point of view and rediscover those sensations of fun that I had lost in recent seasons. There are injuries, there is risk, and that’s where you have to know how to reinvent yourself, know how to survive, prolong your sporting career as much as possible” added Marc Marquez.