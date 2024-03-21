Assange and the last step to freedom. Plead guilty, but to committing an offense

Julian Assange is engaged in a long legal battle with the British government. The 52-year-old WikiLeaks founder faces a serious risk of being extradited to the US and facing prosecution for publishing thousands of classified documents. But the US Justice Department is weighing whether to allow Assange to plead guilty to a lesser charge of mishandling confidential information, opening the possibility of an agreement that could lead to his release from custody, the Wall Street Journal reported. British prison.

A British court is currently considering whether to allow Assange a final appeal. After US prosecutors indicted him in 2019, British law enforcement arrested him and he has been held in a London prison ever since. The Wall Street Journal reports that Assange’s lawyers have held preliminary talks with Justice Department officials to end the long-running legal drama, “a standoff fraught with political and legal complications.”